UAE Embassy overseeing Iftar Sa’em Programme in South Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The UAE Embassy in South Africa is overseeing the distribution of food baskets among eligible households in the country as part of the Iftar Sa’em Programme- 2019. Funded by a number of UAE charities, the programme has been acclaimed by various departments in South Africa whose officials have expressed sincere appreciation to the UAE leadership […]

