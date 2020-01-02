UAE Rulers congratulate Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council on his country’s Independence Day. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown […]

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to Lieutenant General...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...