UAE supports ‘Empowering 100 Women Future Leaders Programme’ in Rwanda

One Hundred Rwandan women are taking part in a 3-day training programme in Kigali, entitled, “Empowering 100 Women Future Leaders in Hospitality Excellence”. The training programme was conducted by experts from the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management The training, which began yesterday, is focusing on excellence in the hospitality industry, with an aim to impart […]

One Hundred Rwandan women are taking part in a 3-day training programme in Kigali, entitled, “Empo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...