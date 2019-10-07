UK-Tunisia bilateral forum 2019: joint communiqué

Details The UK-Tunisia Bilateral Forum took place on 12 September 2019 in London. Both countries committed themselves to finalising a broad bilateral association agreement for a comprehensive framework to strengthen co-operation. This includes the growing trading relationship between our 2 countries, and the framework will ensure both countries benefit from continued access to markets once […]

