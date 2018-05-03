UK condemns attack on Libyan Elections Commission

Minister Burt said: “I am extremely concerned to hear about the attack on the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) in Tripoli today (May 2, 2018). I condemn the attack in the strongest terms and send my deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed.” “The HNEC plays an invaluable role in supporting Libya’s […]

