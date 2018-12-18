Alwihda Info
UK invests £100 million for renewable energy projects in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Hundreds of thousands of people in sub-Saharan Africa will get access to electricity for the first time thanks to an extra £100 million of funding from the UK government announced at COP24 in Poland. The new investment triples funds for the Renewable Energy Performance Platform (REPP), to support up to 40 more renewable energy projects […]

Hundreds of thousands of people in sub-Saharan Africa will get access to electricity for the first time thanks to an extra £100 million of funding fro...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



