UK to provide up to £6 million of UK aid to support victims of deadly East Africa cyclone


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


UK expects to send tents and thousands of shelter kits to Mozambique tomorrow; UK aid is already supporting the humanitarian response on the ground through pre-positioned aid supplies and funding to international aid organisations. The UK will provide up to £6 million of UK aid to support the victims of a devastating cyclone and torrential […]

