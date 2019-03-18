UK to provide up to £6 million of UK aid to support victims of deadly East Africa cyclone

UK expects to send tents and thousands of shelter kits to Mozambique tomorrow; UK aid is already supporting the humanitarian response on the ground through pre-positioned aid supplies and funding to international aid organisations. The UK will provide up to £6 million of UK aid to support the victims of a devastating cyclone and torrential […]

