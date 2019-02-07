UN Child Rights Committee issues findings on Bahrain, Belgium, Czechia, Guinea, Italy, Japan, and Syrian Arab Republic

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has published its findings on the countries it examined during its latest session from January 14 to February 1: Bahrain, Belgium, Czechia, Guinea, Italy, Japan, and Syrian Arab Republic. The findings contain positive aspects of how the respective States are implementing the Convention on the Rights […]

