Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UN Child Rights Committee to review Austria, Belarus, Costa Rica, Hungary, Rwanda and State of Palestine


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The UN Child Rights Committee will meet in Geneva from 20 January to 7 February to review Austria, Belarus, Costa Rica, Hungary, Rwanda, and State of Palestine. The above are among the [196 States parties](https://treaties.un.org/Pages/ViewDetails.aspx?src=TREATY&mtdsg_no=IV-11&chapter=4&clang=_en) to the [Child Rights Convention](https://www.ohchr.org/EN/ProfessionalInterest/Pages/CRC.aspx) and its… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/un-child-rights-committee-to-review-a...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 17 Janvier 2020 - 19:10 Radio Station Features U.S. Ambassador

Vendredi 17 Janvier 2020 - 18:57 Rétrospective de l’année 2019

Vendredi 17 Janvier 2020 - 18:55 Rétrospective de l’année 2019

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/01/2020

Tchad : des habitants déguerpis se retrouvent sans abris à N'Djamena

Tchad : des habitants déguerpis se retrouvent sans abris à N'Djamena

Tchad : suspension de la délégation de pouvoir de la Fédération d'athlétisme Tchad : suspension de la délégation de pouvoir de la Fédération d'athlétisme 16/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : un élève de 6 ans met le feu à sa salle de classe à Moundou

17/01/2020

Tchad : des habitants déguerpis se retrouvent sans abris à N'Djamena

17/01/2020

Tchad : 73 milliards FCFA pour appuyer le pastoralisme dans trois provinces

17/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la police déguerpit des populations à Diguel
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! 08/01/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar