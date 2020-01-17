UN Child Rights Committee to review Austria, Belarus, Costa Rica, Hungary, Rwanda and State of Palestine

The UN Child Rights Committee will meet in Geneva from 20 January to 7 February to review Austria, Belarus, Costa Rica, Hungary, Rwanda, and State of Palestine. The above are among the [196 States parties](https://treaties.un.org/Pages/ViewDetails.aspx?src=TREATY&mtdsg_no=IV-11&chapter=4&clang=_en) to the [Child Rights Convention](https://www.ohchr.org/EN/ProfessionalInterest/Pages/CRC.aspx) and its… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/un-child-rights-committee-to-review-a...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...