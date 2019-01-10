UN Child Rights Committee to review Bahrain, Belgium, Czechia, Guinea, Italy, Japan, and Syria

The UN Child Rights Committee will meet in Geneva from January 14 to February 1 to review Bahrain, Belgium, Guinea, Italy, Japan, and Syria. The Committee will also review Czechia under the Optional Protocol on sale of children. The above are among the States parties to the Child Rights Convention and its Optional Protocols, and […]

