UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria strongly condemns the continued targeting of civilians in north-east Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Yassine Gaba, currently Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim, strongly condemns the deadly combined attack which took place near Belle Village, in the outskirts of Borno State’s capital, Maiduguri, on Sunday 1 April. According to local sources, at least 34 civilians lost their lives in this attack and some […]

