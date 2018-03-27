UN Deputy Secretary-General’s remarks at Strategic Consultative Meeting on the Sahel: Your Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of Mauritania, Your Excellency Mr. Isselkou Ould Ahmed Izid Bih, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mauritania, Your Excellency Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, I am pleased […]

UN Deputy Secretary-General’s remarks at Strategic Consultative Meeting on the Sahel: ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...