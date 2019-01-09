UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria alarmed at massive civilian displacement caused by recent violence in North-East

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has expressed grave concern following an upsurge in violence in the country’s north-east that has caused tens of thousands of innocent civilians to flee their homes. Clashes on 26 December 2018 between Nigerian government forces and non-state armed groups in Baga town, on the shores […]

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has expressed grave concern following an upsurge in vi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...