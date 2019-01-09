UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria alarmed at massive civilian displacement caused by recent violence in North-East

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has expressed grave concern following an upsurge in violence in the country’s north-east that has caused tens of thousands of innocent civilians to flee their homes. Clashes on 26 December 2018 between Nigerian government forces and non-state armed groups in Baga town, on the shores […]
The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has expressed grave concern following an upsurge in vi...
The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has expressed grave concern following an upsurge in vi...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...