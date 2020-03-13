http://www.alwihdainfo.com
UN Security Council Press Statement – on Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Mars 2020


Members of the Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the attack on Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy in Khartoum on 9 March 2020. Members of the Council stressed that such attacks are unacceptable and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable. Members of the Council reiterated their full support to Prime Minister […]

