UN Security Council Press Statement on Western Sahara

The members of the Security Council expressed their full support for the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara, former President Horst Köhler of Germany. The members of the Security Council welcomed the Personal Envoy’s briefing and stand ready to continue to support the Personal Envoy in the fulfillment of his mandate. In line […]

The members of the Security Council expressed their full support for the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara, form...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...