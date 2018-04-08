UN Security Council Statement on Attack against MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali)

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack against a vehicle of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), which occurred on 6 April 2018 in Gao and caused the death of a Nigerien peacekeeper. The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy […]

