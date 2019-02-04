Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UN calls for support to implement Central Africa’s newly minted peace agreement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


“Let us mobilize to support the implementation of the peace agreement,” Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN [Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations](https://peacekeeping.un.org/en/leadership), said on Twitter after the peace agreement was concluded in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. The agreement was made possible under the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/un-calls-for-support-to-implement-cent...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/02/2019

Tchad : signature d'un accord pour une centrale solaire en octobre 2020

Tchad : signature d'un accord pour une centrale solaire en octobre 2020

Tchad : la mobilisation s'accentue contre le mariage précoce et les mutilations génitales Tchad : la mobilisation s'accentue contre le mariage précoce et les mutilations génitales 01/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : Yorongar accuse les enfants d’Ibni d’avoir "assassiné leur père pour la deuxième fois"

03/02/2019

La rébellion tchadienne "préoccupée par la situation sécuritaire délétère" en Libye

03/02/2019

11ans après la disparition d'Ibni : une exposition à Paris pour lutter contre l’oubli

03/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Mali : les soldats tchadiens de l'ONU en manque de munitions et en sous-effectif
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 01/02/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : la jurisprudence introduit des assouplissements

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : la jurisprudence introduit des assouplissements

Le regroupement familial sur place : principes et garanties Le regroupement familial sur place : principes et garanties 29/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.