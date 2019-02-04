UN calls for support to implement Central Africa’s newly minted peace agreement

“Let us mobilize to support the implementation of the peace agreement,” Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN [Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations](https://peacekeeping.un.org/en/leadership), said on Twitter after the peace agreement was concluded in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. The agreement was made possible under the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/un-calls-for-support-to-implement-cent...
