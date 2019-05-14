Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UN condemns deadly attack on Burkina Faso church


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Senior UN officials, including Secretary-General António Guterres have voiced their outrage at a deadly attack on a Catholic church in the north of Burkina Faso on Sunday, during which six people were reportedly killed by gunmen. According to media reports, the attack took place in the town of Dablo, situated in a region that has […]

Senior UN officials, including Secretary-General António Guterres have voiced their outrage at a deadly attack on a Catholic church in the north of Burkina ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...