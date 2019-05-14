UN condemns deadly attack on Burkina Faso church

Senior UN officials, including Secretary-General António Guterres have voiced their outrage at a deadly attack on a Catholic church in the north of Burkina Faso on Sunday, during which six people were reportedly killed by gunmen. According to media reports, the attack took place in the town of Dablo, situated in a region that has […]

