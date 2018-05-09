UN experts urge Burundi to free human rights campaigner jailed for 32 years

UN human rights experts* are calling on the authorities in Burundi to release immediately a leading human rights worker, Germain Rukuki, who was sentenced to 32 years’ jail by the High Court of Ntahangwa for his work with civil society organisations. Mr. Rukuki was arrested in July 2017 for his work with the organisation ACAT-Burundi […]

