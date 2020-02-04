UN official visits Hargeisa, calls for durable solutions for displacement

To reach the Naasa Hablod camp, one must walk on a rough and narrow path, trimmed with thick layers of cactus bushes. The camp of 521 households sits on the edges of the city of Hargeisa and is home to 3,096 internally displaced persons (IDPs). Sixty-five percent of the residents in this camp are women, […]

