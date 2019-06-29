UN police in Bor fund eye surgery for four-year-old

At 7.56 a.m. on Monday, Pulpham Ngor and her daughter, Chan Gatluak, boarded a commercial flight from Bor to see an eye surgeon at Boluk Eye Clinic in Juba. There, she would undergo successful 30-minute emergency eye surgery to correct a debilitating defect. “I was very worried. I didn’t know it was something that could […]

At 7.56 a.m. on Monday, Pulpham Ngor and her daughter, Chan Gatluak, boarded a commercial flight from Bor to see an eye surgeon at Boluk Eye Clinic in Juba. There, sh...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...