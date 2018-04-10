UN report details scale and horror of detention in Libya

Armed groups in Libya, including those affiliated with the State, hold thousands of people in prolonged arbitrary and unlawful detention, and submit them to torture and other human rights violations and abuses, according to a UN report published on Tuesday. “Men, women and children across Libya are arbitrarily detained or unlawfully deprived of their liberty […]

