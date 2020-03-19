UN takes steps to support coronavirus prevention and preparedness in South Sudan

The United Nations in South Sudan has announced new measures in support of Government-led efforts to prevent and prepare for the coronavirus (COVID-19). These are aimed at protecting the people of South Sudan and UN staff. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan and UN operations are continuing largely as normal […]

