The United Nations Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture is visiting Senegal from 5 to 16 May 2019 to evaluate the implementation of the recommendations it made during its [first visit](https://newsarchive.ohchr.org/FR/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=12890&LangID=F) in 2012. Senegal ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/un-torture-prevention-body-visits-senegal?lang=e...
