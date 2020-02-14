Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

#UN75: Global Dialogues with Youth intensifies as Deputy Secretary-General Amina Muhammed engages young people in Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Following the global launch of the UN75 initiative – the world’s biggest conversation on the future we want, by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on 1 January 2020, the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Muhammed, on 11 February 2020, held a UN75 Youth Dialogue with young people in Abuja Nigeria. The dialogue which was organised […]

Following the global launch of the UN75 initiative – the world’s biggest conversation on the future we want, by the United Nations Secreta...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/02/2020

Tchad : produits forestiers non ligneux, une importance vitale au Mayo Kebbi Ouest

Tchad : produits forestiers non ligneux, une importance vitale au Mayo Kebbi Ouest

Tchad : la formation professionnelle, un défi pour l'insertion des jeunes Tchad : la formation professionnelle, un défi pour l'insertion des jeunes 14/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le voile confectionné localement, une réalité avec Sister's Designs

14/02/2020

Tchad : décret de promotion d'un officier supérieur à un grade

14/02/2020

Les principes de délivrance des récépissés de demande de titre de séjour

14/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la police "doit être au service de la population" (ministre de la sécurité)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 14/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Les principes de délivrance des récépissés de demande de titre de séjour

Les principes de délivrance des récépissés de demande de titre de séjour

Coronavirus n’est rien d’autre qu’un…Ebola, la comparaison clinique du Dr Amadou Alima Guèye Coronavirus n’est rien d’autre qu’un…Ebola, la comparaison clinique du Dr Amadou Alima Guèye 07/02/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar