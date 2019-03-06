Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UNAIDS welcomes large-scale HIV prevention trial results showing a 30% decline in the rate of new HIV infections


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


UNAIDS welcomes the results from the HPTN 071 ([PopART](https://unaids.us4.list-manage.com/track/click?u=f40a9f8808ca831128eb0af44&id=1d208b9ae9&e=b76f019d66)) trial. The results showed a 30% decline in new HIV infections where HIV prevention, including home-based HIV counselling and testing, was provided, as well as referral to HIV care and treatment for people testing positive for HIV according… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/unaids-welcomes-largescale-hiv-prevention-tr...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/03/2019

Tchad : remise des diplômes aux lauréats de l'Institut technique de Banque

Tchad : remise des diplômes aux lauréats de l'Institut technique de Banque

Tchad : un incendie ravage tout un quartier à l'Est Tchad : un incendie ravage tout un quartier à l'Est 05/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des milliers d'orpailleurs contraints de quitter Kouri-Bougoudi

06/03/2019

Tchad : le Gouvernement préoccupé par le non-respect de la sécurité routière

06/03/2019

Tchad : la Banque mondiale évalue la performance de ses investissements

06/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'Ordre des médecins exige la fermeture de deux facultés de médecine
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2019 - Albert Guipibopala

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Il est venu, il a chanté Il est venu, il a chanté 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui