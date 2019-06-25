Alwihda Info
UNCTAD’s Economic Development in Africa Report 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


UNCTAD’s Economic Development in Africa Report 2019 will be launched globally on the same day. The Economic Development in Africa Report 2019 focuses on preferential trade liberalization among the members of the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is crucial if the continent is to seize the historic opportunity offered to boost trade […]

