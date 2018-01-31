UNHCR and partners seeks US$157 million to aid Boko Haram displaced

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, together with humanitarian partners, today, launched an inter-agency funding appeal for US$157 million to help over a quarter of a million people affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin region. The 47 UN agencies and humanitarian organizations, who joined the 2018 Nigeria Regional Refugee Response Plan […]

