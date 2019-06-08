UNHCR applauds South Sudan’s accession to the International Convention to protect Internally Displaced

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency welcomes South Sudan’s ground-breaking accession to the 2009 African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa, also known as the Kampala Convention. The Kampala Convention is the first and only regional legally binding instrument for the protection and assistance of internally displaced persons, which […]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency welcomes South Sudan’s ground-breaking accession to the 2009 African Union ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...