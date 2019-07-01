Alwihda Info
UNHCR: resettlement is critical lifeline for refugees and needs strengthening


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juillet 2019


According to latest estimates released today at an annual resettlement forum, hosted by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, more than 1.44 million refugees currently residing in over 60 refugee hosting countries will be in need of resettlement in 2020. “Given the record numbers of people needing safety from war, conflict and persecution and the lack […]

