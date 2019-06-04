UNHCR secures release of 96 detainees from Libya’s Zintan detention centre

Ninety-six people were yesterday relocated to safety from the Zintan detention centre in Libya’s Tripoli to a Gathering and Departure Facility. The group were from Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia, and included two newborn babies. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is providing the group with food, shelter, medical assistance including psycho-social support, as well as clothes, […]

