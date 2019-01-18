UNHCR welcomes Ethiopia law granting more rights to refugees

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes Ethiopia’s historic new refugee law which will now allow refugees to obtain work permits, access primary education, obtain drivers’ licenses, legally register life events such as births and marriages and open up access to national financial services, such as banking. Ethiopia’s parliament adopted revisions in its existing refugee law […]

