UNIOGBIS holds Communication Course for the Armed Forces

Around 15 military press officers participated in the exercise, acquiring new skills allowing them to deal with the media, give individual and collective interviews, draft statements and manage information in crisis situations. They also learned how to maintain a presence on social media platforms to broadcast messages in a transparent and ethical manner. The training […]

Around 15 military press officers participated in the exercise, acquiring new skills allowing them to deal with the m...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...