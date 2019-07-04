Alwihda Info
UNMISS-funded police station expected to keep everyone in War-awar safe (by Deng Mou)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


That’s the bright future hoped for in War-awar in Aweil East, following the delivery of a UN-funded police station to the officers in the area. The structure, and its personnel, will keep both law-abiding citizens and hardened criminals safe. “Now we are very happy because they brought a safe place for those being detained, in […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



