Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UNMISS welcomes ratification of international human rights covenants in South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The ratification by South Sudan’s legislative assembly of two international covenants requiring states to protect and respect the human rights of their people has been welcomed by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. This week, 165 members of the South Sudan Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) voted unanimously to ratify the International Covenant on […]

The ratification by South Sudan’s legislative assembly of two international covenants requiring states to protect a...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/06/2019

Tchad : "Agir Ensemble" propose l'élaboration d'un document social et économique

Tchad : "Agir Ensemble" propose l'élaboration d'un document social et économique

Tchad : « Agir Ensemble » entend améliorer la qualité de la vie de la population Tchad : « Agir Ensemble » entend améliorer la qualité de la vie de la population 07/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : l'Ambassade US appelle les autorités à autoriser les partis légalement établis

07/06/2019

Tchad : 10 ans de prison requis contre des policiers après un décès en garde à vue

08/06/2019

Tchad : le gouverneur du Logone occidental met en garde contre les abus de pouvoir

08/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'appel du gouverneur Ramadan Erdebou pour la paix au Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/06/2019 - Info Alwihda

Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers

Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers

Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture 01/06/2019 - Hissein Adamou