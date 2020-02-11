UNSMIL Statement on the Second Meeting of the Libyan Economic and Financial Track

On 9 and 10 February, 28 Libyan economic experts gathered in Cairo for the second round of talks of the Libyan Economic and Financial Track, one of the three intra-Libyan tracks UNSMIL is organizing – along with the military and political tracks – and endorsed by the International Conference on Libya held in Berlin, on […]

On 9 and 10 February, 28 Libyan economic experts gathered in Cairo for the second round of talks of the Libyan Economic and Financial Track, one of the thr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...