UNSMIL Statement on the Second Meeting of the Libyan Economic and Financial Track


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Février 2020


On 9 and 10 February, 28 Libyan economic experts gathered in Cairo for the second round of talks of the Libyan Economic and Financial Track, one of the three intra-Libyan tracks UNSMIL is organizing – along with the military and political tracks – and endorsed by the International Conference on Libya held in Berlin, on […]

On 9 and 10 February, 28 Libyan economic experts gathered in Cairo for the second round of talks of the Libyan Economic and Financial Track, one of the thr...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



