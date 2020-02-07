Alwihda Info
UNSMIL statement on the destruction of Zawit Bin Issa Sufi shrine in Sirte


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


UNSMIL condemns the destruction of the Zawit Bin Issa, Sufi shrine in the city of Sirte on 5 February 2020 and the reported arrest of a number of Sufis in Sirte. UNSMIL recalls that the incidents appear to violate the right to freedom of religion or belief and the right not to be subjected to […]

UNSMIL condemns the destruction of the Zawit Bin Issa, Sufi shrine in the city of Sirte on 5 February 2020 and the reported arrest of a number of Sufis in Sirte. UNSMIL recalls that the incident...

