UNSMIL statement on the destruction of Zawit Bin Issa Sufi shrine in Sirte

UNSMIL condemns the destruction of the Zawit Bin Issa, Sufi shrine in the city of Sirte on 5 February 2020 and the reported arrest of a number of Sufis in Sirte. UNSMIL recalls that the incidents appear to violate the right to freedom of religion or belief and the right not to be subjected to […]

