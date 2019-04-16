USA Congratulates Oyster Pickers for Successful Closed Season

On April 15, the United States of America congratulated the Densu Oyster Pickers’ Association (DOPA) and the Development Action Association (DAA) for the successful completion of the second annual oyster harvesting closed season. Located in the Tsokomey community of the Ga South Municipal Assembly, both are local, community-led, non-governmental organizations committed to protecting Ghana’s oyster… […]

On April 15, the United States of America congratulated the Densu Oyster Pickers’ Asso...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...