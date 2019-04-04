USAID Counselor Chris Milligan Travels to Mozambique

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Counselor Chris Milligan will travel to Maputo, Mozambique on April 5. While in Mozambique, Counselor Milligan will also visit Beira, one of the areas hit hardest by Cyclone Idai, and see the U.S. Government’s response to the cyclone, which caused catastrophic flooding, killed hundreds of people, and affected hundreds […]

