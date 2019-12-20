USAID reaches more than a million and a half vulnerable Nigerians with HIV Control Activity

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) closed the books on a long running activity that provided high quality and stigma-free HIV prevention services to some of the most at-risk populations with the overall aim to control and ultimately eradicate the deadly virus in in Nigeria. Along the way the Integrated Most-at-Risk-Populations HIV Prevention Project […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...