USAID reaches more than a million and a half vulnerable Nigerians with HIV Control Activity


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Décembre 2019


The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) closed the books on a long running activity that provided high quality and stigma-free HIV prevention services to some of the most at-risk populations with the overall aim to control and ultimately eradicate the deadly virus in in Nigeria. Along the way the Integrated Most-at-Risk-Populations HIV Prevention Project […]

