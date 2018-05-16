Uganda and Sudan Conclude the 3rd Joint Political Consultations Committee (JPCC) Meeting, Khartoum-Sudan, 12-14 May 2018

The Third Joint Political Consultations Committee (JPCC) meeting between the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of the Sudan was held in Khartoum Sudan on 13th May 2018. The Uganda delegation was led by Ambassador Patrick Mugoya and included Ambassador James Kinobe, Uganda’s Ambassador to Khartoum, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign […]

