Ugandan Police strengthen the fight against crime with Gemalto Automated Biometric Identification System and LiveScan technology

New solution enables rapid capture of suspects’ biometric data – and accurate matching against central database and watchlists; Electronic LiveScan technology deployed in police stations and courts across the country; Police also trialing Mobile ID for ‘anytime, anywhere’ biometric identification. Gemalto ([www.Gemalto.com](https://www.gemalto.com/)), the world leader in digital security,… Read more on https://gemalto.africa-newsroom.com/press/ugandan-police-strengthen-the-fight-against-crime-wi...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...