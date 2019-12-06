Unbeaten Blitzboks to face Argentina in Dubai quarter-finals

The Springbok Sevens team scored 19 unanswered points against England in their Pool D decider at the Emirates Airline Dubai Sevens to clinch top spot with a 19-14 win and will face Argentina in the Cup quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday. The success of that clash, at 09h58 (SA time) on Saturday morning, will […]

