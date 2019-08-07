Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale’s meeting with Kenyan Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus: Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale met today with Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau and Head of Public Service Dr. Joseph Kinyua in Nairobi, Kenya. The meetings followed the inaugural Bilateral Strategic Dialogue, which took place May 7-8, 2019 in Washington. […]

