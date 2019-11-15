Undersecretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs for International Affairs meets in Washington with Deputy National Security Advisor for MENA at WHNSC

The Undersecretary for International Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa met today, in Washington, DC, with the Deputy National Security Advisor for Middle East and North Africa at the White House National Security Council, Dr. Victoria Coates. Dr. Shaikh Abdulla hailed the fruitful and growing Bahraini-American partnership […]

The Undersecretary for International Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al K...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...