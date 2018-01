Unicorn Media & Communications (www.UnicornOnlineMedia.com) is a subsidiary of Unicorn Conglomerate in South Africa. We are trying to be the first South African media entity with ten news/media websites, online radio, online television, online library and communications. Our Vision: Is to re-invent media. Our Mission: Is to provide uncompromised information, news updates, edutainment, reliable communication,… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...