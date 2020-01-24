United Arab Emirates (UAE) condemns Burkina Faso blast

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the blast that killed several people and injured numerous others in Soum province in northern Burkina Faso. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE’s utter condemnation of this criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism […]
