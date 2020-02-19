United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemns Burkina Faso church attack

The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a church in a village in northern Burkina Faso that killed several innocent people and injured numerous others. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE’s utter condemnation of this criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of […]

