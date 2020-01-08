United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemns terrorist attack on military base in Kenya

The UAE has strongly condemned an attack carried out by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab on a military base hosting US forces in Lamu, northern Kenya, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement its utter denunciation of this criminal act and rejection of all […]

