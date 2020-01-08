Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemns terrorist attack on military base in Kenya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The UAE has strongly condemned an attack carried out by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab on a military base hosting US forces in Lamu, northern Kenya, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement its utter denunciation of this criminal act and rejection of all […]

The UAE has strongly condemned an attack carried out by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab on a military base hosting US forces in Lamu, northe...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/01/2020

Tchad : la taxe sur la protection de l'environnement élargie

Tchad : la taxe sur la protection de l'environnement élargie

Tchad : le mot d'ordre de grève respecté en province Tchad : le mot d'ordre de grève respecté en province 07/01/2020

Populaires

Cameroun : l'explosion accidentelle d'une grenade fait au moins 11 morts

07/01/2020

Tchad : l'État facilite l’accès à la terre et au foncier

07/01/2020

Tchad : grève des fonctionnaires, "le Gouvernement s'est assez moqué de nous"

07/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : grève des fonctionnaires, "le Gouvernement s'est assez moqué de nous"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/01/2020 - Masbé NDENGAR

Tchad : autorités ou assassins ?

Tchad : autorités ou assassins ?

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles 22/12/2019 - survie

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra