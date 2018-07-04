United Kingdom steps up fight against Ebola following outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo

The UK is backing the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) Regional Preparedness Plan to support nine countries at high risk of receiving cases of Ebola from their neighbour, the Democratic Republic Congo (DRC). UK aid’s £1.5m of support will enable WHO to support countries with prevention, detection and containment of Ebola and other deadly diseases. It […]

The UK is backing the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) Regional Preparedness Plan to support nine countries at high risk of recei...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...